What Men Should Do Regularly To Avoid Low Sperm Count

Oligospérmia, or low sperm count, affects a sizable percentage of men globally and has been linked to negative effects on fertility and reproductive health. Several variables contribute to this problem, however spérm production can be kept healthy by altering certain activities and habits. Here we’ll discuss the measures that men can take on a regular basis to protect themselves from low sperm counts and boost their reproductive health according to an article written by WebMD.

Eat Healthily and Moderately

According to an article written by WebMD, a healthy diet that is rich in key nutrients is essential for optimal health and fertility. Eat a wide range of foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, every day. Cell damage caused by oxidative stress can be prevented by eating antioxidant-rich foods including berries, almonds, and dark green vegetables.

Maintain a Healthy Fluid Balance

Keeping yourself adequately hydrated is crucial for sustaining high levels of spérm production. Be sure to stay hydrated with water throughout the day and to limit your intake of sugary drinks and alcohol.

Maintain a regular exercise routine

Consistent exercise is beneficial to reproductive health because it increases blood flow and helps regulate hormone levels. Try to spend at least 30 minutes a day doing moderate exercise like walking, swimming, or cycling.

Stress Management

Hormonal abnormalities brought on by prolonged stress have been shown to diminish spérm output. Do things that help you relax and unwind, such meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or a hobby you enjoy.

Restriction of Toxic Substances Exposure

The health of sperm can be negatively impacted by exposure to environmental contaminants such pesticides, herbicides, and industrial pollutants. Keep your house and workplace as free of harmful chemicals as possible.

Avoid high temperature

The production of spérm can be negatively affected by prolonged exposure to high temperatures, such as those found in hot baths, saunas, or wearing underwear that is too tight. Wear light, airy clothing and stay out of the sun whenever possible.

Give Up Tobacco

Studies have shown that cigarette smoking reduces both sperm count and sperm motility. If you smoke, giving up the habit would greatly benefit your ability to have children.

Cut back on caffeine and alcohol

The quality of spérm and fertility may be negatively affected by excessive alcohol consumption and heavy caffeine intake. Remember that moderation is the key, and drink only in moderation.

Routine Medical Exams

The best way to keep tabs on your reproductive health and catch any problems early is to schedule regular checkups with your doctor.

