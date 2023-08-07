What May Increase A Baby’s Risk Of Dying

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) refers to the occurrence in which a newborn dies unexpectedly, and it is one of the leading causes of death in infants. Several things can increase the likelihood that your infant will die abruptly, and you should be aware of them all.

In this piece, inspired by a Mayo Clinic study, we’ll take a look at some of the factors that may increase a baby’s chance of sudden death for no apparent reason. Relax and gain knowledge at the same time by reading this article.

What are some of the possible causes of infant sudden death?

One, the infant has a greater chance of dying abruptly if sudden infant death syndrome runs in the family.

Second, According to healthline putting a newborn to sleep in a bed with the parents increases the chance of suffocation. This is a common cause of infant mortality among women who are either ill-informed or unskilled.

Third, if the mother received subpar prenatal care, that might increase the likelihood that the baby would die quickly.

They have firearms or other potentially lethal items in their bedroom. Mothers should exercise extreme caution while transporting infants because they cannot move about without assistance.

There is an increased risk of abrupt infant death if the mother was younger than 20 when she gave birth.

Overheating the infant is another quick way to lose a newborn.

