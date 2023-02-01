What Makes Tinubu Thinks He Will Govern Nigeria? There Is Nothing Like “It’s My Turn” Here-Udom Emmanuel

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Governor Udom Emmanuel has reacted to the statement which the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu made towards him when he visited Akwa Ibom. According to him, what makes Tinubu thinks he will govern NIgeria?. There is nothing like “It is my turn” here

Speaking at the Government House, Uyo while inaugurating newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen and Members of Boards, Udom Emmanuel said “I have given you (Tinubu) international stadium, I have given you all the respect, but you came and said, that your boy that brought Atiku here and call himself a governor. What an insult, in a whole state”

However, in a statement released by the Governor, while reacting said “What makes Tinubu think he will govern Nigeria? If I reply him now, people will call me and say, haba oga you are not like that. But I will reply him one day. There is nothing like ‘emilokan’ (it is my turn) here, Nigeria is in God’s hands.”

