NEWS

What MACBAN President Said When Asked If He Regrets Supporting President Buhari In 2019 Election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What MACBAN President Said When Asked If He Regrets Supporting President buhari In 2019 Election

In an interview, The new National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Baba Ngelzarma has responded to a question, which he was asked by the Punch Newspaper Correspondant. The question that was asked to Ngelzarma was “Looking back at the last eight years and in light of your lamentations, will you say you regret supporting buhari.

While responding to the question during the interview, the MACBAN President, Baba Ngelzarma said “We have never regretted supporting any candidate in Nigeria. When we supported buhari in 2019, that was the decision of the entire congress. The congress is the one who makes such decisions, not mine. That is why we have submitted a seven-point agenda to the presidential candidates to see their response before we see who to support.

Dear esteemed readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts down in the comment section

See screenshot below

Source: Punch Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds
News )

#MACBAN #President #Asked #Regrets #Supporting #President #buhari #ElectionWhat MACBAN President Said When Asked If He Regrets Supporting President buhari In 2019 Election Publish on 2023-01-22 12:47:41



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Don’t Allow PDP Back In Power -Tinubu, Wike Vows To Resist Dissolution Of Ekiti

8 mins ago

“The 6 APC PCC Members That Decamped To PDP Came With Their Appointment Letters & Branded Cars”-Dino

9 mins ago

“People In The Rural Areas Of Zamfara And Gombe States Don’t Know Peter Obi” – Obong Ekere

15 mins ago

Photos From Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Southern Kaduna, Kafanchan

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button