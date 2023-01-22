What MACBAN President Said When Asked If He Regrets Supporting President buhari In 2019 Election

In an interview, The new National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Baba Ngelzarma has responded to a question, which he was asked by the Punch Newspaper Correspondant. The question that was asked to Ngelzarma was “Looking back at the last eight years and in light of your lamentations, will you say you regret supporting buhari.

While responding to the question during the interview, the MACBAN President, Baba Ngelzarma said “We have never regretted supporting any candidate in Nigeria. When we supported buhari in 2019, that was the decision of the entire congress. The congress is the one who makes such decisions, not mine. That is why we have submitted a seven-point agenda to the presidential candidates to see their response before we see who to support.

Source: Punch Newspaper

