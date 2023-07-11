What LP Should Do To Defeat APC And PDP In The Forthcoming Gubernatorial Election In Edo State-Ayodele

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his Tiktok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “The incumbent government in Edo State may be the cause why they will lose the forthcoming gubernatorial election. Why? Because they are full of greed, pride, and arrogance. On this note, if the Labour Party should put its house together in a strong firm, it will defeat both the APC and PDP in the aforementioned state.

Speaking further he said ” I want the various party to watch out. They should not underestimate the election. They should not conclude that it will be a giveaway to the PDP candidate. Even if the incumbent governor wishes to go for the election, he will not win.

