What Labour Party would have done if we were sworn-in to power on May 29- Professor Pat Utomi

Professor Pat Utomi, a well-known figure in Nigerian politics and a member of the Labour Party, has revealed the role that massive stakeholder engagement would have played if his party had assumed power. He stressed that prioritizing stakeholder engagement and ensuring that they felt a sense of ownership over the party’s vision would have been a top agenda item.

Utomi made reference to a statement by Machiavelli, a renowned political thinker, to underscore the challenges associated with ushering in a new order. According to Machiavelli, bringing about a new order is a formidable task because those who benefit from the existing system are resistant to change. Conversely, those who could benefit from a new order often lack the courage or motivation to advocate for it. Utomi pointed out that effective engagement is crucial because it empowers stakeholders to take ownership of the prevailing issues and paves the way for the establishment of a new order that serves the interests of the majority.

In his view, the Labour Party would have adopted a proactive approach to engage stakeholders extensively, allowing them to embrace the party’s vision and understand its alignment with the greater good. He emphasized the significance of getting stakeholders involved, making them feel vested in the party’s objectives, and illustrating how these objectives would benefit society at large. Utomi also underscored that the majority typically stands to gain from a new order, but they often lack the courage to advocate for change, as opposed to the minority who benefit from the status quo and strive to maintain it. Through robust stakeholder engagement, the party would have aimed to address this imbalance, promote ownership of the issues, and create a new order that prioritizes the welfare of the majority.

Hear him; “First is engagement. You’ve got to massively engage the stakeholders before you get anything done. You get them to own where you are going and show how it’s in the interest of the greater good. Machiavelli, the guy I respect a lot but people use him badly. His profound statement about change says, nothing is more difficult to bring about than a new order of things because those who profit from the old order will do everything to prevent the new order from coming about. And this is the part I like the most, those who could profit from the new order do not do enough to make it happen because man is incredulous in his nature, not wanting to try new things until there is a witnessed experience of it. The majority are the people who will benefit from the new order, but they don’t have the courage or the interest to even say let’s have that new order because that small minority benefiting from the old order is desperately trying to keep that order going. What engagement does is that it takes ownership of the problems.”

Check the video 15:30

KINGSIFY (

)