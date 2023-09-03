What Labour party would have done if we were sworn-in to power on May 29- Prof Pat Utomi

Professor Pat Utomi, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and a member of the Labour Party, has disclosed the significance of extensive involvement of stakeholders if his party had come into power. He emphasized the importance of giving priority to stakeholder engagement and ensuring that they had a sense of ownership over the party’s vision, which would have been a major focus.

Hear him; “First is engagement. You’ve got to massively engage the stakeholders before you get anything done. You get them to own where you are going and show how it’s in the interest of the greater good. Machiavelli, the guy I respect a lot but people use him badly. His profound statement about change says, nothing is more difficult to bring about than a new order of things because those who profit from the old order will do everything to prevent the new order from coming about. And this is the part I like the most, those who could profit from the new order do not do enough to make it happen because man is incredulous in his nature, not wanting to try new things until there is a witnessed experience of it. The majority are the people who will benefit from the new order, but they don’t have the courage or the interest to even say let’s have that new order because that small minority benefiting from the old order is desperately trying to keep that order going. What engagement does is that it takes ownership of the problems.”

