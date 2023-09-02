What Labour Party would have been doing if we were sworn-in to power on May 29- Pat Utomi

A renowned professor of political economy and Chieftain of the Labour Party, Pat Utomi has said the party would have embarked on massive engagement of stakeholders if they were sworn into power on May 29. Utomi who spoke on Nigerian info fm said getting stakeholders involved and getting them to own your vision will bringing about a departure from the old order which only benefits the few.

He said when asked what Labour party would be doing if they were in power, “First is engagement. You’ve got to massively engage the stakeholders before you get anything done. You get them to own where you are going and show how it’s in the interest of the greater good.”

“Machiavelli, some guy I respect a lot but people use him badly. His profound statement about change says, nothing is more difficult to bring about than a new order of things because those who profit from the old order will do everything to prevent the new order from coming about. And this is the part I like the most, those who could profit from the new order do not do enough to make it happen because man is incredulous in his nature, not wanting to try new things until there is a witnessed experience of it. The majority are the people who will benefit from the new order, but they don’t have the courage or the interest to even say let’s have that new order because that small minority benefiting from the old order is desperately trying to keep that order going. What engagement does is that it takes ownership of the problems.”

(From 15:30)

