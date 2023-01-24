What Kashim Shettima Said About Bola Tinubu’s Purported Old Age And Ill Heath

Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who doubles as a former governor of Borno state, has spoken about the purported old age and ill health of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

Shettima, who spoke during the Lagos state banquet with President Buhati, praised Tinubu, noting that Lagos state was a slum until his boss came to the rescue with his brilliant ideas. He also spoke about how Tinubu made Lagos the third largest economy in Africa by skyrocketing the revenue generated in the state.

Speaking about Tinubu’s purported old age and ill health, the former governor of Borno state said, “We are not preparing for the Olympics but for an institution that thrives on the superiority of ideas and established track records.”

Additionally, Shettima claimed that Tinubu sheltered some Northern politicians when they were being politically witch hunted.

Source: Channels Television.

