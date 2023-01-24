NEWS

What Kashim Shettima Said About Bola Tinubu’s Purported Old Age And Ill Heath

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Kashim Shettima Said About Bola Tinubu’s Purported Old Age And Ill Heath

Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who doubles as a former governor of Borno state, has spoken about the purported old age and ill health of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

Shettima, who spoke during the Lagos state banquet with President Buhati, praised Tinubu, noting that Lagos state was a slum until his boss came to the rescue with his brilliant ideas. He also spoke about how Tinubu made Lagos the third largest economy in Africa by skyrocketing the revenue generated in the state.

Speaking about Tinubu’s purported old age and ill health, the former governor of Borno state said, “We are not preparing for the Olympics but for an institution that thrives on the superiority of ideas and established track records.”

Additionally, Shettima claimed that Tinubu sheltered some Northern politicians when they were being politically witch hunted.

Video

Screenshot:

Share your thoughts on this information.

Source: Channels Television.

Content created and supplied by: Euphoric (via 50minds
News )

#Kashim #Shettima #Bola #Tinubus #Purported #Age #Ill #HeathWhat Kashim Shettima Said About Bola Tinubu’s Purported Old Age And Ill Heath Publish on 2023-01-24 11:57:12



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

If Peter Obi Could Not Empower His Son To Buy A Car, Will He Be Able To Empower You – Adam Oshiomole

9 mins ago

Video: JUST IN: See What Police Did To Inspector Dressing Students In Public

13 mins ago

Katsina: Reactions Trail Photos From Peter Obi Campaign In Katsina State

14 mins ago

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button