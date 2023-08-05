NEWS

What I’ve Witnessed In The Last 4 To 8weeks Under BAT Is A Govt What I’ve Witnessed In The Last 4 To 8weeks Under BAT Is A Govt That’s Unprepared To Rule- Sowore

The African Action Congress, AAC Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore has stated that the current administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is nothing but an administration that is not prepared to rule or govern

The African Action Congress presidential candidate took to his verified Twitter page on Saturday to make the statement following all the current happenings in the country

Recall that the administration, removed the fuel subsidy which is one of the major cause of the reason why there have been a great increase in the purchase of goods and services

Sowore, in his post, said that The administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not prepared to rule or govern due to some of the decisions and policies that have been made so far

He said what he has witnessed in the last 4 to 8 weeks is nothing but an unprepared govt

