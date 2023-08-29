What It Means When You Didn’t Return A Stolen Shirt After Confessing Your Sin before God – Pasor Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, delivered a message to the public through a live-streamed video. He addressed the topic of repentance leading to the confession of Christ during a global crusade on a Sunday.

In his sermon, Pastor Kumuyi emphasized the paradox of some individuals who claim to be morally upright within the church but engage in wickedness outside of it. He pointed out that certain individuals resort to using charms to harm others while maintaining a façade of innocence. Such people, according to him, deceive themselves and God by concealing their wrongdoing. He warned that God’s judgment would befall those who underestimate His knowledge of their secret actions, including lies, fraudulent activities, and theft.

Pastor Kumuyi went on to stress the significance of genuine repentance. He highlighted that confession of sins is insufficient on its own; true repentance involves forsaking those sins as well. He illustrated this with an example of someone who stole a shirt and then confessed their sins to God but failed to return the stolen item. He described the process of complete repentance as involving not only confession but also restoration and restitution of wrongfully acquired possessions.

Pastor Kumuyi emphasized the importance of acknowledging and confessing one’s sins for forgiveness. He asserted that unconfessed sins would remain unforgiven, preventing individuals from experiencing victory. However, he also offered hope, stating that through sincere confession and surrender to Christ, forgiveness and a new life could be attained.

