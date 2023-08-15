NEWS

What It Means When You Challenge And Question God When Prayers Are Not Answered On Time-Evangelist Mike Bamiloye

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking on DO YOU REALLY KNOW YOUR GOD? the cleric reportedly stated that ” If you are the type who can not withstand a little delay from God then you do not know your God. If You Are The Type Who Would Challenge God And Question God for not answering your Prayers at the time the answers are needed, and you would be discouraged and disappointed, THEN you do not know your God.  

Speaking further he said ” If you are the type who want things to be rosy for you all the time, because you are following God, Then you do not know your God.  If you are the type who is not ready to die for what you believe like those Three Hebrews men, Then you do not know your God.  If you are the type who can not hand over back to God, what the Lord had given to you Then you do not know your God. 

