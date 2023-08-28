What It Feels Like & What You Need To Do Immediately When You Have Water Breakage During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a time of joy and excitement for expecting mothers, but it can also be a time of uncertainty and fear. One common concern that many pregnant women have is what to do if their water breaks prematurely. Water breakage, also known as a rupture of membranes, refers to the leaking or gushing of amniotic fluid from the sac that surrounds the baby during pregnancy. It can occur before labor starts or during labor itself. In this article which is in accordance to medicalnewstoday, we will explore what it feels like when your water breaks, as well as what steps you should take immediately to ensure the health and safety of both you and your baby.

What Does It Feel Like When Your Water Breaks?

When your water breaks, it can feel like a sudden gush of fluid or a slow trickle. Some women describe it as a sensation similar to urinating, while others feel a popping or a warm rush of liquid. The amount of fluid that is lost can vary from a few drops to a noticeable flow. Additionally, the color of the fluid can range from clear to pale yellow or even tinged with blood.

If you suspect that your water has broken, it is essential to pay attention to any accompanying signs or symptoms. Contractions are a common indication that labor has begun, and if they occur within a few hours of your water breaking, this is a sign that you should seek immediate medical attention. Other symptoms to watch for include a decrease in fetal movement, fever, vaginal bleeding, or a foul-smelling discharge. These symptoms should not be ignored, and you should contact your healthcare provider right away.

What Should You Do Immediately?

When your water breaks, there are several crucial steps you should take immediately to ensure the health and safety of both you and your baby.

1. Stay calm and composed: It is natural to feel a rush of panic and uncertainty when your water breaks unexpectedly. However, it is essential to stay as calm as possible and avoid unnecessary stress. Take deep breaths, remind yourself that help is available, and focus on following the necessary steps.

2. Record the details: Note the time, color, and amount of fluid that was discharged when your water broke. This information will be helpful for your healthcare provider to assess your situation accurately.

3. Change your position: If you were lying down when your water broke, try standing up or walking around for a few minutes. Changing positions can help determine if the fluid continues to leak or if it was a one-time event.

4. Put on a pad: Place a sanitary pad or a clean towel in your underwear to absorb any additional fluid. This will help you monitor the amount of fluid being lost and identify any changes in color or odor.

5. Contact your healthcare provider: Call your obstetrician or midwife immediately to inform them about the situation. They will provide you with specific instructions based on your gestational age, overall health, and any symptoms you are experiencing.

6. Gather essential items: Prepare a hospital bag with necessary items like comfortable clothes, toiletries, and important documents, including your ID, insurance details, and birth plan. This allows you to be ready to leave for the hospital once your healthcare provider advises it.

7. Avoid vaginal examinations: Unless instructed otherwise by your healthcare provider, avoid inserting anything into your vagina, including tampons or having intercourse. Doing so can increase the risk of infection.

8. Monitor fetal movement: Pay attention to your baby’s movements following your water breaking. If you notice a decrease or absence of movement, inform your healthcare provider immediately.

9. Rest and hydrate: While waiting for further instructions, try to relax and rest. Drink plenty of fluids, as dehydration can increase the likelihood of complications.

10. Stay aware of infection risks: With your amniotic sac ruptured, there is an increased risk of infection. Be vigilant for symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, or a foul-smelling discharge. Report any concerns promptly to your healthcare provider.

