What Is Tinubu Looking For In Aso Rock? – Chuks Muoma Takes Swipe At President Tinubu

An Elder statesman and former Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN) has questioned why the new President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu contested the last presidential election.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress took over from Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023. His government has received commendations and condemnation from many Nigerians across the country as the administration is set to clock 100 days

﻿The Sun paper reported that Chief Chuks Muoma, in an exclusive interview said “What’s Tinubu looking for in Aso Rock? Listen, active presidents don’t sleep. Their phones are regularly on and busy with calls. Can Tinubu endure it? What are we even talking about here? People will always refer to President Joe Biden of the United States of America, without noting that the United States has a cleaner society than ours.”

He added; “I am sure that Nigerians can assess the current government experientially. Nobody should tell anybody how the administration has been, so far, because it is written all over everybody’s face, despite how much anybody tries to pretend.”

The Igbo leader stated further; “Nigerians don’t need much lecture to know the administration’s performance so far. I don’t know why people look at themselves and do not realise that they’re aging and need to step aside. It’s just selfishness and greed. And look at where it has handed everyone. We’re all feeling it”

