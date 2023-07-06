“What is the use of appointing a Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo man in a state where people of his ethnic – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a previous congressperson for Kaduna Focal has taken to his checked Twitter page to express out loud whatever is the utilization of naming a Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo man in a state where his kin are not permitted to remain.

Following the new arrangements made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the wake of taking over from previous president Buhari, the frank extremist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter to say selecting the three significant ethnic gatherings (Hausas, Igbos, and Yorubas) into workplaces of state government was adequately not.

Shehu Sani uncovered that it was resistance, equity, and value for all and individuals ought to be permitted to live openly and calmly in any piece of the country they pick. He said that was what Nigerians needs.

Be that as it may, Shehu Sani finished up by saying they have seen this large number of kinds of arrangements starting around 1999, however what was the utilization of selecting Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa man when individuals of his ethnic gathering were not permitted to live or remain uninhibitedly and calmly?

In his tweet, Shehu Sani composed beneath:

“Selecting Hausas, Igbos, and Yorubas into state Legislatures workplaces isn’t sufficient, let there be resilience, equity, and value for all Nigerians, and let all Nigerians be permitted to live openly and calmly in any piece of the country they decide to. We have seen this large number of kinds of arrangements starting around 1999.

“What is the utilization of naming a Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo man in a state where individuals of his ethnic gathering are not permitted to remain or reside in harmony?”

What’s your interpretation of what Shehu Sani said? To share your considerations, and assessments, if it’s not too much trouble, utilize the space gave underneath.

Tymoh (

)