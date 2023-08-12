What Is The Secret To Prayers? -Pastor Benny Hinn Reveals.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author impacting the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Prayer is not easy for most people. But it becomes easy when you get into it. It also becomes easy when your heart is fixed on it.

Speaking further he said “The secret to prayers is the word of God. When the word of God is in your life, it produces an incredible hunger like a trigger in your soul. “When I was reading the book of Deuteronomy today about Moses, something triggered my soul. This is because the word of God is like the ignition of the car. When you read the word and you allow the Holy Spirit to minister to you, prayer becomes easy.

