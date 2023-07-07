What Is The Contribution Of Obafemi Awolowo To The History & Development Of Rivers State?- Dr Isaac Nkem Uwadiunor

A social critic and public affairs analyst, Dr Isaac Nkem Uwadiunor, has demanded to know the contribution of the former premier of the old western region, Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, to the history of Rivers State, that will make the federal government to name Port Harcourt International Airport after him.

Speaking further, he noted that he would have been comfortable if such is being done in Edo State or in Delta State, due to the relationship the two states had with the south west region, in the days of Ambrose Ali.

Mr Uwadiunor made this disclosure when he was being interviewed by Arise Television, as he was reacting to the plan of the Federal Government to name Port Harcourt International Airport, after Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said: “I am aware that there is a street in Lagos called Obafemi Awolowo way. What is the contribution of Chief Obafemi Awolowo to the history and development of Rivers State?”

Furthermore, he urged President Tinubu to come up with economic development on how his government will empower the people of Rivers State and Nigerians and that he should also tell Nigerian about his blue print on how to empower entrepreneurs in Rivers State, and not how to remain Air Port.

It should be recalled that the federal government recently disclosed its plan to rename Port Harcourt International Airport after Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and since them, some indigenes of Rivers State have been kicking against the said plan of the federal government.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Start Watching From: 1:52



Ebukajp150 (

)