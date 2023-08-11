What Is The Business Of Nigeria In Niger When We Have Serious Issues With Our Democracy? – Mark Nzukwein

The pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari in Taraba State, Mark Nzukwein has shared his views concerning the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger and the effort the Economic Committee of West Africa States and Nigeria is taking to bring back democracy to the country.

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper Verified Twitter Page)

It had been reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations”

A group of soldiers appeared on the west African country’s national television two weeks ago, a few hours after the president had been detained.

The Sun paper reported that Bishop Mark Nzukwein, in an exclusive interview said; “If we want to tell ourselves the truth, then we must agree that we have not got it right when it comes to embracing and living the democratic culture that we inherited from the West.”

(Photo Credit – The Guardian paper Verified Facebook Page)

The outspoken cleric added; “Unfortunately, we are not getting it right. From one country to another, we are not living up to the expectations of democracy. That is why you are seeing the phenomenon of coup d’etat in Africa.”

He stated further; “So,, if the people are happy with the military take over, it means the Democratic system failed them. So what is the business of Nigeria in Niger when we have serious issues with our own democracy?”

