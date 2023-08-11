“What Is The Business Of Nigeria In Niger When We Have Serious Issues With Our Democracy? -Bishop Mark Nzukwein,

Bishop Mark Nzukwein, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari in Taraba State, has shared his perspective on the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger and the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Nigeria to restore democracy in the country.

In light of recent events where “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of one of the world’s most unstable nations,” Bishop Mark Nzukwein expressed his thoughts.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Bishop Nzukwein stated, “We must acknowledge that we haven’t effectively embraced and lived the democratic culture we inherited from the West.” He emphasized the challenges faced in living up to democratic expectations across African countries, leading to occurrences of coups.

The outspoken cleric added, “If people are content with military takeovers, it signifies a failure of the democratic system. This prompts the question of Nigeria’s involvement in Niger, considering the issues we confront within our own democracy.”

Source: The Sun papers

