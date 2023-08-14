What Is The Big Deal If I Receive ₦2 Million Allowance In My Capacity As A Senator? – Ali Ndume

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, has noted that there is certainly no big deal if he receives the sum of ₦2 million allowance in his capacity as a senator, noting that the senate president, Godswill Akpabio was the one who created an impression as if the senators were given some special huge amount of money.

Speaking further, Senator Ndume made it known that it is a common knowledge that if any employee is going on leave, the person is entitled to a leave grant, stating it clearly that the money the Senators received is nothing unusual or special.

According to Premium Times report, the lawmaker said this when he was being interview on BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, noting that sharing a total of N218 million among the 109 senators to enjoy their vacation is nothing.

He said: “He (Akpabio) created an impression as if we were given some special or huge amounts of money. What’s the big deal if I receive two million naira allowance in my capacity as a senator.”

In addition, he made it known that the Senators are angry with Senator Godswill Akpabio, noting that they are planning to take drastic action against the senate president for exposing details of the vacation allowance.

