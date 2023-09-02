What Is Someone The Age Of Tinubu Doing In The Presidential Villa Of A Country Like Nigeria?- Muoma

An Elder statesman and former Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN) has shared his views concerning the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress took over from Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023. His government has received commendations and condemnation from many Nigerians across the country as the administration is set to clock 100 days.

The Sun paper reported that Chuks Muoma, in an exclusive interview said; “I’ll always wish that Nigeria succeeds because I want a better country. But let me reiterate that the problem of Nigeria is that people are never satisfied with what they have materially.”

He added; “What’s someone the age of Tinubu doing in the Presidential Villa of a country like Nigeria? Come on. Are we really serious here? Just as I am now 82, going to 83, I’ll be nursing the idea of taking up a political position such as becoming a president? What will be my input? What can I offer that a younger person I know cannot do better?”

The Igbo leader stated further; “Though I’m still intelligent, do my advocacy in court and have a sharp memory, what am I going to acquire power for if not to get more wealth considering the dirty politics I see here? Is it really necessary for someone of my age to be in power right now? Is that fair to our younger generation?”

He noted; “What happens to playing advisory role? These are the questions Nigerians should ask themselves whenever this desire for power takes over them.”

