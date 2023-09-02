What is someone the age of Tinubu doing in the presidential villa of a Country like Nigeria? – Muoma

Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN), an elder statesman and the former Ohanaeze Ndigbo legal adviser, has spoken out against the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On May 29, 2023, former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeeded Muhammadu Buhari as president. As his administration approaches 100 days in office, it has received both praise and criticism from Nigerians around the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Chuks Muoma was quoted as saying, “I’ll always wish that Nigeria succeeds because I want a better country.” However, I must stress again that unfulfilled material desires are at the root of Nigeria’s problems.

A man of Tinubu’s advanced years shouldn’t be living in Nigeria’s Presidential Villa, he continued. Now, now. Is anyone taking this seriously? At the age of 82 (soon to be 83), I’m wondering if it’s too late for me to pursue a political career, perhaps as president. Where do I fit in? I often find myself asking, “What can I do that someone younger I know can’t do better?”

When asked further, the Igbo leader said, “Even though I am still intelligent, do my advocacy in court, and have a sharp memory, what am I going to acquire power for, if not to get more wealth considering the dirty politics I see here?” Do we really need a leader of my age at this time? Is that treating the next generation fairly?

What happens to the job of advisor, he wondered? When the lust for power begins to take hold in Nigeria, the people should ask themselves these questions.

