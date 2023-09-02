What is someone the age of Tinubu doing in the presidential Villa of a country like Nigeria? -Chief Chuks Muoma

Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN), an experienced statesman and former Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed his opinions on the current government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a previous Governor of Lagos State and the prominent figure of the All Progressives Congress, assumed office on May 29, 2023, succeeding Muhammadu Buhari. As his government approaches its 100-day mark, it has garnered both praise and criticism from numerous Nigerians nationwide.

The Sun paper reported that Chuks Muoma, in an exclusive interview said; “I’ll always wish that Nigeria succeeds because I want a better country. But let me reiterate that the problem of Nigeria is that people are never satisfied with what they have materially.”

He added; “What’s someone the age of Tinubu doing in the Presidential Villa of a country like Nigeria? Come on. Are we really serious here? Just as I am now 82, going to 83, I’ll be nursing the idea of taking up a political position such as becoming a president? What will be my input? What can I offer that a younger person I know cannot do better?”

The Igbo leader added, “Despite my intelligence, legal advocacy skills, and good memory, I question the purpose of acquiring power solely for the sake of accumulating wealth, especially when I witness the corrupt nature of politics. Is it truly essential for someone of my age to hold a position of power at this moment? Is it fair to the younger generation? Perhaps we should consider the option of playing an advisory role instead. These are the important questions that Nigerians should reflect upon whenever the desire for power overwhelms them.”

