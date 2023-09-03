What Is Someone At The Age Of Tinubu Doing In The Presidential Villa Of A Country Like Nigeria–Chief Chuks Muoma

Elder statesman and former Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN), has expressed his thoughts on the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, assumed office on May 29, 2023, and as his administration approaches its 100th day, it has garnered both praise and criticism from Nigerians.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Muoma stressed his desire for Nigeria to succeed, motivated by his aspiration for a better country. He highlighted a common issue in Nigeria, where material wealth often leaves people perpetually unsatisfied.

Muoma questioned the appropriateness of someone of Tinubu’s age occupying the Presidential Villa in a country as significant as Nigeria. He expressed his incredulity that a person of his age, currently 82 and soon to be 83, would entertain the idea of pursuing a political position such as the presidency. He pondered his potential contributions and whether there were not younger individuals better suited for the role.

Hear him: “What’s someone the age of Tinubu doing in the Presidential Villa of a country like Nigeria? Come on. Are we really serious here? Just as I am now 82, going to 83, I’ll be nursing the idea of taking up a political position such as becoming a president? What will be my input? What can I offer that a younger person I know cannot do better?”

He further raised concerns about the motivations behind seeking power, particularly at an advanced age. Muoma questioned the necessity for someone of his age to hold a position of power at this stage in life and its implications for Nigeria’s younger generations. He advocated for a shift toward advisory roles, emphasizing that Nigerians should contemplate the reasons behind their desires for political power. Chief Chuks Muoma conveys his wish for Nigeria’s success, underlining the need to question the pursuit of power, especially when it comes to older individuals, and suggesting a greater focus on advisory roles for the betterment of the country.

HealthTourist (

)