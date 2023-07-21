What Is Saving My Relationship With My Girlfriend – Nkechi Blessing’s Lover Opens Up (Video)

Xxssive, the young lover of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has opened up on what keeps his relationship with the actress going during an interview on the Crown FM.

According to him, he was real to his girlfriend from the beginning, and did not have to pretend to be what he is not.

He said: “What’s saving my relationship is the fact that from the onset, I was so real to my girlfriend. I didn’t tell her I’m a millionaire…”

Xxssive explained that he is a hard working man who also lives within his means and resources, so the actress saw him and loved him for who he really was, and not because he was showing off. He also noted that it is hard to live a fake life these days, and while further giving his opinion on public display of affection, Nkechi Blessing’s lover stated that he does not mind displaying his affections for his lover publicly and on social media.

