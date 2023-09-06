NEWS

What is most likely to happen is a rerun involving only two candidates – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a PDP chieftain, claimed that the tribunal’s decision to order a rerun between just two candidates is the most likely outcome. The choice of whether the contest will be between Obi and Tinubu or Atiku and Tinubu will also be made by the judges, he pointed out. He further claimed that in a two-horse race, the incumbent party has no chance against the PDP.

In an interview with Channels TV, he stated, “It’s probably going to be a rematch between just two people. I’m not sure if Atiku or Peter Obi will win. If it is an atiku, I can assure you that the majority of people will favor an atiku. And even in the most recent election, race and ethnicity were undoubtedly important determinants if you looked at the demography. As you can see, APC suffered in the Southwest and did not perform well in the South-South or South-East.

 

