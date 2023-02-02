What Is Going On In Rivers State Is ‘State Sponsored Terrorism’ – Magnus Abe

The Governorship candidate of SDP in Rivers state, Senator Magnus Abe has cried out and lamented over the manner in which the PDP led government of Rivers state is treating the oppositions in the state since the campaign rallies began.

While speaking to Channels Television after he was asked about the alleged attack on him during his campaign, Senator Abe said that it was a very traumatic experience. He revealed that this is not the first time such occurrence will be taking place.

He went on to say that they suspended their campaign in one of the location because they got a report that some thugs that were sponsored by PDP came and destroyed the canopies and chairs in the location. He narrated that they tried using a community hall and the same thing happened again.

He said that the attacks on the oppositions is been sponsored by the Local Government Chairmen on the instruction of the Government of Rivers State and the PDP.

He went on to say that during their campaign in Okrika, their canopies and chairs were destroyed by the thugs while the security officers did nothing. Abe said that in Oyigbo, they were attacked by men with guns. He revealed that the men told them that the State chairman of PDP was from that place and so, SDP cannot campaign their. He said that the perpetrators of these attacks are not unknown gunmen but men that are well known. He said that what is happening in Rivers state is state sponsored terrorism.

Senator Abe said that they have complained to the necessary quarters including the State commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police and even the National Chairman of SDP.

