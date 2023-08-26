What Is Difference Between Coup Plotter In Army Uniform And Coup Plotter In Civilian Garb – Sowore

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has stated that there is no difference between a military man who plots a coup and a civilian who goes into power through fraudulent election.

Omoyele Sowore asked the question “what is the difference between a coup plotter in army uniform and a coup plotter in civilian garb.” Omoyele Sowore noted that the moment a country cannot have a free and fair election with integrity, then such a country has no moral right to discuss democracy anywhere in the world.

Omoyele Sowore said that lack of credibility in the electoral process in Nigeria is why some West African countries joked with Nigeria when Bola Tinubu called for the invasion of Niger Republic.

Omoyele Sowore claimed that if Nigeria had credibility and integrity in leadership, then Nigeria will be a moral voice when the country asks the military in Niger to hand over to a civilian government.

Watch From The 25:46 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)