NEWS

What Is Difference Between Coup Plotter In Army Uniform And Coup Plotter In Civilian Garb – Sowore

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has stated that there is no difference between a military man who plots a coup and a civilian who goes into power through fraudulent election.

Omoyele Sowore asked the question “what is the difference between a coup plotter in army uniform and a coup plotter in civilian garb.” Omoyele Sowore noted that the moment a country cannot have a free and fair election with integrity, then such a country has no moral right to discuss democracy anywhere in the world.

Omoyele Sowore said that lack of credibility in the electoral process in Nigeria is why some West African countries joked with Nigeria when Bola Tinubu called for the invasion of Niger Republic.

Omoyele Sowore claimed that if Nigeria had credibility and integrity in leadership, then Nigeria will be a moral voice when the country asks the military in Niger to hand over to a civilian government.

Watch From The 25:46 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Categories Of Outfits You Can Slay

23 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: I’ll Advance NG Interest In Approaching ECOWAS Position—Tinubu, Gov Bello Salutes Capt Wada At 73

9 mins ago

How Man United may lineup against Arsenal in the EPL round 4

11 mins ago

Man United vs Arsenal: Why Arsenal should consider starting Trossard Ahead of Kai Havertz

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button