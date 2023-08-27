What Is Difference Between Coup Plotter In Army Uniform And Coup Plotter In Civilian Garb – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress’s presidential candidate, has said that a military leader who plots a coup and a citizen who comes to power through fraudulent election are the same thing.

The inquiry was posed by Omoyele Sowore, who wanted to know “what is the difference between a coup plotter in army uniform and a coup plotter in civilian garb.” According to Omoyele Sowore, a country has no moral standing to talk democracy abroad if it cannot hold free and fair elections with integrity.

Omoyele Sowore claimed that several West African countries made fun of Nigeria when Bola Tinubu called for the invasion of Niger Republic due to a lack of legitimacy in the electoral process in Nigeria.

Omoyele Sowore asserted that Nigeria would be a moral voice in asking the military in Niger to hand over to a civilian government if its leadership was credible and honest.

Start watching the video below at the 25:46 mark:

Trustnews1 (

)