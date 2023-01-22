What is destroying PDP is the greed of one man not respecting their zoning tradition- Festus Keyamo

In a tweet that was made by the official spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo, on his official Twitter handle this afternoon, he has revealed the things that are responsible for the current crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that the PDP, for some months now, has been facing internal crisis due to zoning arrangements, as some governors in the party are agitating for Iyorchia Ayu’s removal as the National Chairman of the party because, he is a Northerner and the president candidate of the party is also a Northerner. Due to his refusal to leave office, the five governors, known as G-5 Governors, have insisted that they won’t support their candidate if Ayu fails to leave office.

However, while Festus Keyamo was reacting to the crisis in the PDP this afternoon, he said, “What’s destroying the PDP is the insensitivity, greed & covetousness of one man in not respecting their own constitution and the zoning tradition of this country b/w the North and South. He hopes to lie his way to the Presidency. Nemesis is just lurking around the corner on Feb. 25th”

Content created and supplied by: Mediateehem (via 50minds

News )

