What I’m Seeing Now Is Worst Than Buhari’s Team – Momodu Reacts To Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

A former member of the defunct Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has reacted to the list of ministerial nominees sent by the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the upper chamber of the national assembly.

The Senate has however screened and confirmed the list of ministerial nominees by the President. Some of the Nominees approved by the red chamber of the national assembly include former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo among others.

The Daily Post paper reported that Dele Momodu, while featuring on the latest edition of a Podcast, Mic On said; “Every leader has what it takes to be a good resident if he has good advisers and listens to them. It’s just like a journalist without corrections, he will always carry fake news. For any leader to succeed, he must look at his team and what I’m seeing now is worst than Buhari’s team”

He added; “What I expected was a star-studded cabinet, I like to recall myself with sweet memories of Ibrahim Babangida’s cabinet in those days. We remember them till today, most of the people appointed now, I don’t know them. Under Babangida, I remember Akinyele, Bolaji Akinyemi, Bolasodun Ajibola, Tai Solarin, Wole Soyinka.”

The recent statement by Dele Momodu which was shared by The Daily Post paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

