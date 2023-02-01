NEWS

What I’ll Do If I Lose the Presidential Election in 2023-Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and one of the most dominated candidates, has promised to accept it in good faith if he loses the presidential election. 

 Atiku said that he would not be the first to lose in an election, and thus he would accept his defeat in good faith. 

 On BBC Pidgin on Tuesday, Atiku declared, “I am not the first loser, nor will I be the last in an election.” 

 atiku also denied allegations of corruption, stating that he had been investigated and nothing had been uncovered.  

 “All what I know, all corrupt practices or corruption charges against me have been probed in this country more than anybody else and nothing has been found against me. That audio revealed nothing new,” he stated. 

 The former Vice President also stated that he wishes to leave a better Nigeria for his children and the country’s future generation to come.

