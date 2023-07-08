What I will says if Tinubu tells me to lead negotiation with herdsmen – Sheikh Gumi

An Islamic cleric by the name of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has provided a comment in answer to a question that requested him to divulge what he would do if President Bola Tinubu asked him to oversee negotiations with herders. During the course of an interview with Trust TV, he made it abundantly clear that he is not obligated to serve as the group’ s leader, according to Leadership .

He also stated that he would offer to be a part of any group that was authorized by the government to handle these talks, and that he would recommend other academics to join in order to facilitate the restoration of peace in the afflicted regions.

It was his statement that ” I don’ t have to lead it, but I would volunteer myself to be part of it. There is nothing like to leading; rather, it is more like a whole package that will investigate it. We need scholars to come in, we need university professors, because there are a lot of people who have done research on these topics, and we all need to join together. We need Emirs to come in. We need scholars to come in. We need university professors. I believe that it would be beneficial for all of us to sit down together in order to achieve peace and allow people to return to their fields. “

Sheikh Gumi continued his remarks by stating unequivocally that he will not relent in his efforts to secure amnesty for the armed herders who have been dispossessed of their cattle. He said that he doesn’t rule out the use of force, but that it should be the last resort, and he added that the most of them are tired of their lifestyle in the bush and want to be accepted back into society. He said that he doesn’t rule out the use of force.

Source: Leadership

