What I Will Do If I Lose Presidential Election – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), said he would accept the results of the general election in 2023 even if they were unfavorable to him. At a town hall meeting with faculty, staff, and students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), according to Naija News, the former governor of Kano State announced this on Monday. Kwankwaso stated that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a free and fair election, he would accept the results. “I have no trouble accepting losing an election,” Kwankwaso said.

The best way to accept the 2023 election is to act morally and hold a free, fair, and, of course, credible election. “We have determined how we will address the issue of insecurity, and our plan outlines this decision.” As we sit here, so many people, both young men and women, are being abducted, and this makes us very angry. “We’ll give young people a lot of opportunities to serve their country by joining the police, the military, the DSS, and other organizations.”

