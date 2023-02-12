This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What I will do for the teenager who stands in front of Obi’s convey – Cubana Chief Priest

Popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has offered to assist the young man who on Saturday at a rally in Lagos blocked Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and his moving caravan.

On Saturday, a picture of the young man, identified as Yusuf Alimi, raising his hands in support of Obi went viral on social media.

Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, a Facebook user, had inquired about the boy’s location because he wanted to give him N100,000 and said, “This is the photo of the week.” How should I approach this boy? I’d like to give him $100,000. It’s youth time! I sense renewed hope for regular people! On Saturday, Cubana Chief Priest shared Onukwubiri’s Facebook post in which he vowed to rewrite his tale on his Instagramstory. “Me too, I go like send a better item,” he wrote. His way of life must change.

According to report, the teen admitted during an interview that he stood in front of the caravan out of love for Obi.

Obi assists people, according to Alami, who claims to be from Ibadan but resides in Lagos. Alami stated that he would pray for Obi to succeed as president if he won the election. Obi addressed a rally at Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island on Saturday to wrap up his presidential campaign in Lagos.

At the final rally, attendees included Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the head of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization Afenifere, and Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Amed. It was reported earlier that the Saturday demonstration was also marred by violence as some hoodlums attacked Obi’s supporters, injuring four people, according to the police.

Content created and supplied by: Elzehara (via 50minds

News )

