‘What I Went Through After Being Evicted From The BBNaija All stars House’ – Uriel

Nigerian reality TV star Uriel Oputa Ngozi, commonly known as Uriel, recently took to social media to share her experience following her eviction from the Big Brother Naija house. A few weeks ago, Uriel’s eviction from the show surprised fans and viewers, leading her to open up about the challenges she faced after leaving the house.

In a post on her official Instagram Story as seen in the screenshot below, Uriel revealed her emotional struggles post-eviction. She mentioned that she grappled with feelings of anger and didn’t even contact her mother for about a week. The reality star expressed feeling empty and stigmatized as someone who left the house prematurely. Uriel recounted waking up screaming during her first night after eviction due to the intensity of her emotions.

Uriel also mentioned the significant trauma she experienced and how it affected her media appearances. She shared, “When I left the house, I struggled with anger. I didn’t call my mum until about a week later. I still can’t face my brothers, I felt like such a letdown. I felt empty, stigmatized as the girl that left the house before her time. The first night after my eviction, I woke up screaming. The trauma was too much, I cried before every interview during my media rounds.” Her heartfelt words garnered considerable reactions from the public.

squareblogge (

)