What I went through after being evicted from the BBN house – Uriel

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Uriel Oputa Ngozi simply known as Uriel took to social media to narrate what she went through after being evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Recall that few weeks ago, the whole BBN fans and viewers were thrown into deep shock after Uriel was evicted from the show and that didn’t go down too well with the reality tv star herself as she has stepped out to reveal what she went through after the eviction.

In a post shared on her official Instatory today being Thursday the 31st day of August, 2023 Uriel revealed that when she was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house, she struggled with anger and she didn’t even call her mum for about a week.

She stated that she felt empty and stigmatized as the girl that left the house before her time and during the first night after her eviction, she woke up screaming.

The BBN Star further stressed that trauma was too much and she literally cried before every interview during her just concluded media rounds.

“In her Words”

“When I left the house, I struggled with anger, I didn’t call my mum till about a week later, I still can’t face my brothers, I felt like such a let down. I felt empty, stigmatized as the girl that left the house before her time. The first night after my eviction, I woke up screaming, trauma was too much, I cried before every interview during my media rounds”, Uriel Oputa Ngozi wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)