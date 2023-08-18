What I Told Some People When They Said The Churches Have Been Sold Into Many Things-Pastor Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared his message with the public.

While speaking on “LIGHT FROM HEAVEN” In UK Glory Conference 2023, Day one – Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “Somebody said the Churches have been sold into many things and I told them that it will be bought back before Jesus Christ returns. Because If Abraham dug wells and the Philistines closed the wells and Isaac returned and opened back the wells, I can boldly tell you that anywhere revival has ever happened in the United Kingdom and the whole of Europe, it shall happen there again. Speaking further he said ” When the light of God comes, the enemies of the Church, Saul of Tarsus and all the people that followed will encounter the light.

Speaking further he said “Let me tell you something, there are two ways God can handle the enemies of the Church. He can handle them by conversion like Paul the Apostle and He can handle them by judgment like Herod. He gives them whatever they are due for and whatever their heart’s disposition is set for. For Paul the Apostle who was the enemy of the Church, who was there when they killed Stephen, what God did with him according to what He saw in the heart of Paul was the conversion. For Herod, it was judgment.

