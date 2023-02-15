NEWS

What I Told Some Of My Friends Who Said Tinubu Goes To Places & Fall Asleep- Ayiri Emami

The Director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) Chief Ayiri Emami in an interview, has revealed what he told some of his friends that said the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu goes to places & fall asleep. According to him, maybe he (Tinubu) sleeps for two or three hours before they will go and wake him up. He isn’t having enough rest

The Director of the APC PCC made this statement while talking about his Candidate unique selling point

Speaking during the interview with Sun Newspaper, Ayiri Emami said “what I used to tell some of my friends that say Asiwaju goes to places and sleeps is that myself as a young man, if I don’t sleep for 24 hours, maybe I will do worse than Asiwaju. This is a man that will have meetings till 6 a.m. Then maybe he sleeps for two or three hours before they will go and wake him up. He isn’t having enough ough rest but all will change when gets into office”

