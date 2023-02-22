What I Told Peter Obi When I Saw The Large Numbers Of People At Our Rally In Jos – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has disclosed what he told his principal when he saw the huge crowd that attended their rally in Jos, Plateau State.

In an interview with Channels TV, Datti revealed that during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Jos, he got scared when he saw the large crowd that attended the event. He said he drew the attention of Peter Obi to the large crowd and told him that they would have to make such a large amount of people happy if they get elected, however, Obi just smile at him.

About 15:00 minutes into a video shared on YouTube, Datti said: “When campaigns began and Middle Belt was endorsing us in Jos, Plateau State, as I climbed the stage I saw a sea of people, the entire stadium was filled with humans, really I didn’t get excited I got scared. I said this is the number of people who we have to make happy and I whispered to his excellency Peter Obi, I said do you see these people? And he smiled. I said these are the number of people we will have to make happy and again he smiled”.

