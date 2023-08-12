What I Told My Wife After God Told Me To Withdraw The Book I Wrote From Being Published-Bamiloye.

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking on GIFTED FOR THE KINGDOM REASON, the cleric reportedly stated that “When I woke up in the morning after God had showed me in my dream to withdraw the script I wrote, I told my wife, I need to travel to those publishers. I went to them and met one of the Publishing Directors who was, incidentally, in charge of that particular script. She was a woman and I told her what I had come to do.

Speaking further he Bamiloye said “I had come to withdraw my script from publishing. I never wanted it to be published again. She tried to persuade me, but I stuck to my request. She said she was also a christian, but there was nothing bad in the script. I stuck to my demand. At last she agreed and said she would table the matter before the management and send the manuscript to me.

Speaking further Mike Bamiloye said “She presented a document to me and I signed and I left the place. A week later, I got the script back. I was relieved. I then told the Lord, “I hereby submit all my gifts at your feet.” And that was all. On this note, I can boldly say today that I have produced more better drama scripts for the Lord. Have I not turned many drama scripts into great movies for the Kingdom of God? I may not be known as literary author today, but I am known as a Drama Minister in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

Speaking lastly he said “On this note, every gift is deposited in a person’s life by God for the Expansion of the Kingdom of God, it is not meant to serve your pleasures and neither was it given to you to do whatever you like with it.

WisdomwiseD (

)