What I Told My Pastors When Rain Continued To Hinder People From Coming To Church – David Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries spoke to his members on ‘Praise For Supernatural Open Door’ at Salvation Ministries – Home of Success.

As he spoke about how to praise God for supernatural open doors, he shared a testimony on what he told his pastors when rain continued to hinder people from coming to church. He said, “I will share a testimony with you because testimonies provoke themselves. When God gives you something you must contend for it. In Port-Harcourt, for those of you that are not in Port-Harcourt. Do you know that it started raining from morning in Port-Harcourt? The Pastors went out to pray, that rain was not of God.”

He further said, “Every time we go for evangelism, satan will use rain to want to stop the people from coming. It happened last month, I noticed it. This month again! At a point, I was angry and so I called one of the members I said: ‘Go and call the Pastors, they should stop using anything to pray, they should use blood’. I said: ‘With anger, they should use the blood of Jesus against the devil’ that this rain is not normal – They should react to the blood. I said: ‘Go and tell them they should use the blood of Jesus at this point against the devil’.”

He then said, “Every time blessing wants to come you must fight. He knows that we went for evangelism yesterday so, so many first-timers and souls will come. Since he can’t stop them physically, he was trying to use rain to discourage them which he can’t do, they will come. So when you see resistance, don’t fold your hands.

