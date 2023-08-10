What I Told God When He Commanded That I Should Give Him The Only Two Cars That I Have – Pastor Adeboye.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent video on YouTube page shared a message with the public.

While speaking in a HOLY GHOST CONVENTION 2023 Part D, Day 2 Evening Session, the cleric reportedly stated that “I told you I was praying towards one Congress and all of a sudden I heard God say, “Son, give me your 2 cars.” Well, I had 2 cars there. One was a Lincoln Town Car, the other was a Lexus Jeep. I was feeling good. If I want to travel rough roads, I take Jeep; smooth roads, I take the Town Car. But God said “Son, give me your 2 cars.” I know his voice but I said, God that can’t be you.

Speaking further Adeboye said ” I began to tell him what is written. “What your Word says is that if I have 2 coats I’m to give one out. I have 2 cars you asked me to give both of them. He told me something that I have never told anybody before, I am telling you now: do you want your blessings to remain usual or do you want to go to the unusual? Do you want to stay within expectations or you want to go beyond expectations?” You know the result. I don’t want my life to be ordinary – you know we’ve been talking about that. I don’t want to be an ordinary pastor, and a ordinary Christian. I don’t want the natural when I can have the supernatural. I don’t want the ordinary when I can have the extraordinary.

Speaking further he said “God expects you from the moment you are born again, translated out of darkness into light, he expects your light to shine. He expects you through your action , words, Evangelism, to shine. The moment you are born again it says you are no longer ordinary, you are now the salt of the Earth and amongst so many things that salt does is that it destroys corruption. Salt is what you use when you don’t have fridge and you want to preserve fresh meat – you rub salt on it to beep flies away – to keep corruption away.

Fast forward the VIDEO to 3 hours 26 minutes, 40 seconds for the sermon.

Dyoungmon (

)