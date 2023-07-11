What I Told Dino Melaye When He Said The 2023 Presidential Result In Ekiti Is Questionable-Fayose.

Peter Ayodele Fayose is a Nigerian politician who served as governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2006, and again from 2014 to 2018.

While speaking on the Channel Television some hours ago, he reportedly stated that “Do you know that Senator Dino Meleya made it public that the 2023 presidential result in Ekiti was questionable? I answered him by saying we provided the difference. On this note, if PDP doesn’t need me again in their Party, they should know that they can’t determine my political ambition.

Speaking further he said ” I was the only man who stood in PDP when Buhari was campaigning. If at that time I deted to another party as a state governor, I would have been honored. But I never did that. Why? Because I am a principled man.

Speaking lastly he said “In a nutshell, I never worked for PDP during the 2023 presidential election. So going to court to go and lie or defend the results is what I can’t do.

Watch The Youtube Video Here.

Fast forward YouTube Video from 10 minutes 57 seconds from 48 minutes video.

Dyoungmon (

)