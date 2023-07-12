What I Told Dino Melaye When He Said The 2023 Presidential Result In Ekiti Is Questionable- Fayose

Peter Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State in Nigeria, addressed concerns about the credibility of the 2023 presidential election in Ekiti. He confidently claimed that the PDP had played a significant role in influencing the election results. Fayose also asserted that if the PDP no longer needed his involvement, they should be aware that they cannot control his political ambitions. Furthermore, he highlighted his principled nature by emphasizing his unwavering support for the PDP during President Buhari’s campaign, despite being a state governor at the time.

Peter Ayodele Fayose, a Nigerian politician, served as the governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2014 to 2018. During a recent interview on Channel Television, Fayose reportedly addressed the controversy surrounding the 2023 presidential election in Ekiti State. He mentioned that Senator Dino Melaye had publicly expressed doubts about the credibility of the election results. In response, Fayose confidently asserted that his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had made the difference in the outcome. Additionally, he emphasized that if the PDP no longer required his involvement, they should understand that they cannot dictate his political aspirations.

While speaking on the Channel Television some hours ago, he reportedly stated that “Do you know that Senator Dino Meleya made it public that the 2023 presidential result in Ekiti was questionable? I answered him by saying we provided the difference. On this note, if PDP doesn’t need me again in their Party, they should know that they can’t determine my political ambition.

Speaking further he said ” I was the only man who stood in PDP when Buhari was campaigning. If at that time I deted to another party as a state governor, I would have been honored. But I never did that. Why? Because I am a principled man.

Speaking lastly he said “In a nutshell, I never worked for PDP during the 2023 presidential election. So going to court to go and lie or defend the results is what I can’t do.

Watch The Youtube Video Here.

Fast forward YouTube Video from 10 minutes 57 seconds from 48 minutes video.

https://youtu.be/JT7NYycUq8M

Source: Channels Tv

Quoted (

)