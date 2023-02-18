This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What I told Abacha when he jailed me, after I was accused of killing Abiola’s wife- Ayo Adebanjo

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who happens to be an Afenifere leader, lawyer, politician and activist, during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent, has revealed what he told the Late General Sani Abacha, when himself and some other people were wrongly arrested in connection with the death of M.K.O Abiola’s wife.

When he was talking during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent, he said that most of the governments in this country jailed him, as he said he was involved in the Obafemi Awolowo’s treasonable felony trial.

He said, “Maybe you do not know. Abacha imprisoned and detained me. You remember they arrested me, they said we killed Abiola’s wife and when we were holding a reception for Ambassador Walter Carrington in my house, they came there and broke the place.”

He said, “What I told Abacha when he jailed me, after I was accused of killing Abiola’s wife was that, he was wasting his time, that it would only take one bullet to finish the job. I was 68 years old then and I said if you kill me now, what are you going to gain. As at that time, I only had my last born who was reading medicine in the university. All others had graduated from the university. I said, do not waste your time. That was then and I am still alive now.”

Ayo Adebanjo also said that, by April, he would be 95 years of age, and that, he was faithful to God for living this long.

