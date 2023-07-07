What I Told A Man I Invited To Our Church After The Ministration Of That Day Was Nosedived -Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared their message with the public.

While speaking On Deep Brokenness In The Conference Revival program, Day 3 Morning session, the cleric reportedly shared a story that “I invited someone to our Church one day. This man was so Full of himself. What are you struggling with? I’m the one who invited you, you didn’t invite yourself. By the way before he came he gave us long conditions. And I said “Wow” “Is it possible for someone to Pastor a Church like this? The Glory Dome with 100,000 seater capacity and you can’t trust him to take care of you on his own without telling him do this, or do that.

Speaking further Enenche said ” The Ministration that day was so down. It was nosedived. And nothing happened. So I vowed: “This is your first time here, and this is your last time here”. What do we have that it is not God? What will you become that it is not God who will make you?

Speaking further he said ” Jesus told Peter and said: “Come and I will make you fishers of men. This is to tell you that nobody can make himself”. That was why when Moses was trying to go and lead Israel before he encountered God, one of the people said: “Who made you Ruler and Judge over us?” That is, why are you trying to lead without being made? Go and be made first so he went into the wilderness for 40 years to be made.

