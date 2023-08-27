What I Saw, In The First Miracle I Would Ever Witness As An 8 Year Old Boy—Dr Olukoya

Dr. Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has revealed what he saw in the first miracle he would ever witness as a believer.

According to the cleric, he has shared in his words, from 0:01 to 01:25 of the video thus; “I was eight years old when I saw my first miracle—it was at a field in the current stadium in Akure town. Back then, there was no stadium there but a field that belonged to a school. There was a man of God who came.to town for a crusade—I went to the crusade with my parents. I didn’t sit where they sat, I was on the lookout for those that needed miracles, such as the physically challenged ones, because, it has been announced that, there would be miracles in the crusade”.

As shared by the cleric, “Eventually, I found one physically challenged person at the back of the crusade—he came with a walking stick; one of his legs was faulty, it looked one-third, the size of the other healthy leg. He had to wrap the paralyzed leg around the stick. After the man of God had prayed about salvation, he then started to pray for the sick. He prayed and I found out nothing happened to the man. But, some ushers came with the man of God. They came to the paralyzed man and asked if he believed he could be healed. The man answered them that, that was why he came. Then, they told him to drop the stick and run”.

As revealed by the cleric, “the man dropped the stick and started to run. He ran frantically around the crusade ground, he had to be stopped from running. By the time he came back to where we were, I could not find any difference between both legs. Not only was the faulty leg healed, but it has increased in size as the other leg. You cannot differentiate between the right and left leg. A leg that was paralyzed and that had to be wrapped around the stick he brought”.

