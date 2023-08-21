What I Saw After Visiting Tinubu Was Not What I Was Expecting To See -LP Chieftain, Godwin Ogah

A Labour Party chieftain and federal lawmaker from Abia State, Godwin Ogah has reacted after he came under fire for expressing his admiration for Tinubu and saying he never knew he (Tinubu) was so intelligent until they met.

In an interview with TVC , Ogah said “For me, I don’t think I suffered anything because what I said is the truth. Immediately after the election, we should talk about governance. I am also in court, somebody took me to court but it doesn’t stop people to address me as an Honourable. I am an Honourable today until the court says otherwise, so for me to address Mr. President as My President and say I am shocked that this man is sound doesn’t make me an enemy of the Labour Party or enemy of my leader, Peter Obi”.

Speaking further, he said “Everything must not be politicized, we must put this country first. The interest of Nigeria is more paramount than anybody. It is only that patriotism that will take us anywhere we want to go, so for me saying that what I saw after visiting President Tinubu is not what I was expecting to see, what makes it a crime”.

Watch the video from 20:09

