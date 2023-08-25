What I Said When They Told Me I Was Named The Richest Pastor In The World – Bishop Oyedepo Reveals

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has revealed what he said when he found out that he was named the richest pastor in the world. He shared this during his sermon at the Annual International Youth Alive Convention.

According to him, one of his sons in the US sent him the news and he responded to it.

“One of my sons in the US called me and said are you seeing what they published about you? And I said what time do I have to check the news? I’m working,” he said.

“He said they named you the richest pastor in the world. I said they’re not lying,” he revealed.

He went on to say that the organisation that did the ranking got his net worth wrong.

“It’s just that they said I’m worth one stupid amount,” he continued. “That’s not my worth. Nobody can calculate my worth. My worth is Philippians 4:19, according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

He continued by telling his congregation not to hold money in high regard to the point where they can do anything to get it.

“Don’t give yourself to the god of gold,” he warned. “Anything of no value to a man cannot secure his worship. Money is not evil, but when it becomes a god to you, then it becomes the root of all evils.”

Click here and skip to 1 hour 45 minutes of the video to hear the Bishop’s exact words.

